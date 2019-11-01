A tight-knit tilt turned in Lebanon's direction just enough to squeeze past Rossview 17-10 in a Tennessee high school football matchup on November 1.
It were a long ride home for the Hawks, which saw their late lead disappear with the Blue Devils' 8-0 final-quarter performance.
The Hawks moved ahead by earning a 10-9 advantage over the Blue Devils at the end of the third quarter.
Rossview took a 10-3 lead over Lebanon heading to halftime locker room.
The start wasn't the problem for the Hawks, who began with a 7-3 edge over the Blue Devils through the end of the first quarter.
