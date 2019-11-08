Early action on the scoreboard pushed Smith County to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Sweetwater 28-27 at Smith County High on November 8 in Tennessee football action.
The Wildcats' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 7-6 by the Owls.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Owls and the Wildcats locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
Smith County kept a 14-13 intermission margin at Sweetwater's expense.
The Owls drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over the Wildcats after the first quarter.
