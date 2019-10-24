Smyrna put together a victorious gameplan to stop LaVergne 33-14 in a Tennessee high school football matchup.
Smyrna's offense darted to a 19-7 lead over LaVergne at halftime.
The Bulldogs' domination showed as they carried a 26-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines were unable to gain ground in the final period, as the Bulldogs cloned their point production 7-7.
Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter.
