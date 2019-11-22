A tight-knit tilt turned in Trousdale County's direction just enough to squeeze past Watertown 22-19 in a Tennessee high school football matchup on November 22.
It were a long ride home for the Purple Tigers, which saw their late lead disappear with the Yellowjackets' 15-6 fourth-quarter performance.
Watertown came from behind to grab the advantage 13-7 at intermission over Trousdale County.
The Purple Tigers started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over the Yellowjackets at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.