Blackman charged Stewarts Creek and collected a 68-57 victory in a Tennessee girls basketball matchup on January 10.
The Blaze hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 27-15 advantage in the frame.
The Red Hawks had cause for optimism when they began the fourth quarter on top of the Blaze 42-41.
Stewarts Creek took a 32-28 lead over Blackman heading to the intermission locker room.
The Blaze moved in front of the Red Hawks 16-12 to begin the second quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.