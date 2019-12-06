The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Grace Christian didn't mind, dispatching Battle Ground 56-50 in a Tennessee girls basketball matchup on December 6.
There was no room for doubt as the Lions added to their advantage with a 14-11 margin in the closing period.
The Lions' edge showed as they carried a 42-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Grace Christian's shooting moved to a 27-21 lead over Battle Ground at halftime.
The Wildcats authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lions 5-2 at the end of the first quarter.
