The Page Lady Patriots won in dominant fashion 3-0 against Murfreesboro Central (18-7) on Saturday to win their second Class AA girls soccer state championship in a row.
Their opponent was a familiar one. The two teams had already faced off on three occasions this season, all Page wins, including twice in the postseason, and the Patriots defeated the Lions 4-2 in last season's state final.
Saturday continued Page's winning ways as they finished the season undefeated at 23-0-2 and continued their unbeaten streak to 31 games overall dating back to last fall. Their last loss? You guessed it, against Murfreesboro Central in 2021.
Page got on the board early with a goal in the 14th minute from freshman Reagan Vaughan on an assist from junior Kate Nelson.
But it was another 55 minutes before Page would score again when sophomore Margaret Brzica headed in a free kick from Nelson to build the lead to 2-0 with just 12 minutes left to play.
With under four minutes left in the game, junior Gracie Segundo sealed the win with a third and final goal.
In all, Page outshot Murfreesboro Central 18-2 with a 7-0 shots on goal advantage. The Patriots defense held strong as they have all season, forcing their 17th shutout in 24 matches.
It is also the third straight state title for head coach Nate Clapp who won a boys state championship with Page in the spring sandwiched in between the two girls titles.
