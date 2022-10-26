Despite dominating for most of the morning, it came down to the wire for Page girls soccer on Wednesday in Chattanooga in the quarterfinals of the 2022 TSSAA state tournament.
The reigning Class AA state champions out-shot Livingston Academy 30 to 2, a staggering deficit of shots. But the Patriots (21-0-2) were not able to find the back of the net until the 75th minute when junior defender Anna Baker rescued Page's unbeaten season with just five minutes remaining in regulation.
Baker's goal gave Page a 1-0 win over Livingston Academy (19-2). The Patriots will now advance to Thursday's semifinal round where they will face Greeneville (14-10) at 3 p.m. central time at Girls Prep School in Chattanooga.
Senior Abby Thornton took two shots, landing one on goal, and set up Baker for the game-winning score.
Senior Kate Nelson and freshman Reagan Vaughn tied for the team lead with seven shots and three shots on goal apiece. Junior Reagan Hamilton added four shots (one on goal).
Senior goalkeeper Gabby Rainey made a pair of saves in the shutout, Page's 15th of the season and seventh in a row.
Other Nashville-area scores from Wednesday's action include:
Class A:
Merrol Hyde (18-2-1) beat Alcoa (14-5-1) 1-0
Class AAA:
Siegel (17-4-2) defeated Gallatin (10-11) 2-1
