A historic four-year run for the Battle Ground Academy girls soccer program came to an end on Friday night when the Wildcats fell 2-0 to University School of Jackson in the Division II-A state championship in Chattanooga.
It was the fourth consecutive state title game appearance for BGA (17-5) and third in a row against USJ (19-2). Last season, USJ prevailed 1-0. In 2020, BGA swapped the score for a 1-0 win. BGA also won the title in 2019 with a 4-1 victory over CPA.
Through 64 minutes on Friday, the game remained a stalemate. Junior goalkeeper Laurel Phelps and the defense were holding USJ out of the net. Phelps had five saves on the night in total.
But in the 65th minute, USJ's Elizabeth Pucek scored to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead. Just five minutes later, USJ struck again as Pucek set up Ava Barham for the game-clincher.
Senior Eva Schreiber with four shots, including two shots on goal, while fellow seniors Keaton Mitchell and Catherine Schreiber notched three shots apiece with two each landing on goal.
In all, the Wildcats have compiled a 63-21 record during the last four seasons. The senior class will go down as one of the most impactful groups in program history.
