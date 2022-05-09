Former Brentwood Academy and Vanderbilt wide receiver Cam Johnson announced on Saturday that he would be headed to Arizona State for his final two seasons of collegiate eligibility.
Johnson, a Brentwood native, compiled 124 catches for 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns across 36 games during his Commodores career, including a team-best four receiving touchdowns last season.
Alongside the departure of senior Chris Pierce to the NFL, Vanderbilt has now lost two of the team’s top three receivers from the 2021 campaign this offseason.
Johnson will be joining an Arizona State squad in need of pass catchers. The Sun Devils lost top receivers Ricky Pearsall and LV Bunkley-Shelton in the offseason as well as quarterback Jayden Daniels who transferred to LSU. However, ASU did pick up former Florida quarterback Emory Jones in the hopes of turning around one of the Pac-12’s worst passing attacks.
While at Brentwood Academy, Johnson was a consensus four-star recruit. As a senior, he notched 48 catches for 803 yards and nine touchdowns and returned a pair of punts for scores as the Eagles finished a perfect 12-0 en route to a state title, one of three straight Division-II crowns.
Johnson also suited up for Brentwood Academy on the hardwood, where the Eagles took home four consecutive state championships. Johnson played alongside future NBA All-Star Darius Garland.
