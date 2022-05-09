For the second consecutive season, the Franklin girls lacrosse program has been crowned state champions.
On Saturday, the Admirals defeated fellow Williamson County program Brentwood 17-9 in the Tennessee Girls Lacrosse Association public schools championship game.
Junior Aliya Polisky paced Franklin with nine goals and two assists, while senior Ellie Williams added four goals and one assist and senior Soria Ebert tallied one goal and a team-best five assists.
Polisky, Williams, Ebert, and senior Shannon Ward were each named All-Region last week.
In their run to the championship game, the top-seeded Franklin defeated No. 8 Farragut 20-2 in the first round and No. 4 Seymour 20-4 in the semifinals. Polisky combined for 13 goals and eight assists in the two wins.
Brentwood, the No. 3 seed, took out a pair of Williamson County teams defeating No. 6 Page 15-6 in the opener and outlasting No. 2 Ravenwood 17-16 in the semifinals. Brentwood senior Erika Patterson led the team with seven goals and two assists against the Ravens.
Ravenwood dominated their first-round matchup against No. 7 Bearden, winning 18-4 before bowing out to the Bears in the semifinals.
In the private school bracket, top seed Harpeth Hall took home the trophy by defeating No. 8 Baylor 21-4, No. 5 Girls Prep 21-9, and No. 2 Hutchison 14-7.
No. 3 Ensworth dispatched No. 6 Pope John Paul II 22-1 in the first round before falling to Hutchison 10-9 in the semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.