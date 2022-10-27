The girls soccer teams from Battle Ground Academy and Page will find themselves in a familiar place this weekend - back in the TSSAA state championship final.
BGA (17-4) advanced to the Division II-A title game for the fourth consecutive season on Thursday thanks to a 5-0 win over Boyd Buchanan (13-6-4) in Chattanooga.
After winning the title in 2019 and 2020, the Wildcats lost to University School of Jackson 1-0 last season. BGA will have its chance for revenge tomorrow at 5:30 as they are set to face USJ at Red Wolves Stadium for the state championship.
BGA senior Eva Schreiber scored in the 16th minute off assists from junior Maddie Hill and senior Keaton Mitchell, and the goals came in at a rapid pace from there on.
In the 23rd minute, Mitchell scored on an assist from senior Catherine Schreiber.
Catherine Schreiber then scored back-to-back goals, first in the 44th off a pass from Mitchell and then in the 50th on a shot from the top of the box.
The Wildcats finished their scoring with a shot into the top left corner from sophomore Phoebe Lott. Eva Schreiber tallied the assist.
Junior goalkeeper Laurel Phelps saved all six Boyd Buchanan shots on goal to force the shutout, the team's eighth of the season.
Later on Thursday, Page (22-0-2) booked a ticket to the Class AA state championship final for the second year in a row after a 5-1 win over Greeneville (14-11).
The Patriots will attempt to defend their state title on Saturday at 10 am against a familiar foe - Murfreesboro Central (18-6) who Page has not only faced three times this season already (all wins, including twice in the postseason), but who they also defeated 4-2 in last season's state final.
Similarly to BGA, Page scored early and often on Thursday. Junior Margaret Brzica scored the team's first goal in minute 20 with an assist from senior Kathryn Nelson.
But before Page could score again, senior RK Collins was sent off with a red card. The Patriots responded with four more goals starting with senior Gracie Segundo slotting home a penalty in the 23rd.
Junior Anna Baker got on the board next in the 36th, and junior Reagan Hamilton followed with a score in the 59th.
Greeneville tallied their lone goal 60th minute to make it 4-1, but Page closed out the win with a goal from senior Abby Thornton just three minutes later to build the lead to 5-1.
Senior goalkeeper Gabby Rainey made 10 stops for the Patriots, while sophomore Addison Dugger made a pair of saves late in the action.
Other Nashville-area updates from Thursday include:
Class A:
Merrol Hyde 3 Culleoka 0
Merrol Hyde (19-2-1) will play in the Class A championship on Saturday at 3 against the winner of CSAS and Cumberland Gap.
Class AA:
Murfreesboro Central 1 Hamilton 0
Class AAA:
Houston 4 Siegel 0
Bearden 7 Station Camp 0
