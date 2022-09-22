A Spring Hill man has been charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing a statue valued at $2,900 from a Franklin antique mall.
According to a Franklin Police Department news release, 34-year-old Marco John Filpovic was arrested after police asked for the public's help in identifying the man in a security camera photograph.
"Franklin Police want to thank engaged members of the community who were willing to come forward with information after recognizing Filpovic as the suspect," FPD said in a news release.
Police said that the bronze dog statue was returned, and Filpovic was booked and released from the Williamson County Jail on a $1,000 bond and is due in court on November 10.
