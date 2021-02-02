The Franklin Fire Department is crediting an automatic fire sprinkler system with containing an office building fire on Tuesday morning.
According to an FFD news release, crews were dispatched to a Cool Springs office building on International Drive around 6:30 a.m. after a piece of furniture placed on an extension cord that was connected to a printer ignited a fire.
FFD Fire Investigator Lt. Bill Almon said in a news release that a single sprinkler head contained the first-floor fire, allowing crews tie to extinguish the fire, protecting the 142,000-square-foot building, which includes Internal Revenue Service offices.
"Upon arrival, firefighters completed extinguishment, and provided assistance with the sprinkler system, clean-up and smoke removal," the news release reads.
No one was injured in the incident, which saw an estimated $20,000 in damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.