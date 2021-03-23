The Franklin Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Tuesday morning after a blaze broke out on a stove top.
According to an FFD news release, the fire started on a fourth-floor apartment at the IMT at the Galleria Apartments on Nichol Mill Lane which contains 361 units.
FFD crews responded at approximately 9:49 a.m. as well as firefighters from Brentwood Fire and Rescue, and found that the fire had started on a kitchen stovetop after a moving box had been placed on the stove that was inadvertently left on.
Fire Marshal Andy King said in the news release that the fire was extinguished by a sprinkler system prior to crews arriving on the scene, which contained the estimated $25,000 worth of damage to four apartments, and no one was injured in the fire.
