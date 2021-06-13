More than a hundred people gathered at Academy Park in Franklin Sunday to enjoy the music stylings of Stairway to Zeppelin, a Nashville-based tribute band that touts itself as being the "number one Led Zeppelin tribute in the world."
The concert was the second of three free concerts organized by the Williamson County Performing Arts Center. Dubbed "Sunday in the Park," the next concert in the series will feature Beaker Street Blues Band next Sunday on June 20.
Beginning at 6 p.m., the concert saw local musicians Kendra Brook and Austin Sanders kick off the event with the opening act. By the time Stairway to Zeppelin had taken the stage, well over 100 attendees had filled the park.
Having performed at venues all of the world, Stairway to Heaven bass player Eric Swanson spoke to how he felt his tribute band had garnered mass appeal.
"I just think it's iconic music and people just love it," Swanson said. "Since they can't go out and see a Led Zeppelin show now, I guess we're the next best thing."
The next free concert will kick off June 20 at 6 p.m. at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Avenue in Franklin.
Stairway to Zeppelin performing to well over 100 people at Academy Park in Franklin. pic.twitter.com/Efn2AhVjmZ— Alexander Willis (@ReporterWillis) June 13, 2021
