After nine years as executive director for the Davis House Child Advocacy Center and one year serving on the nonprofit’s board of directors, Marcus Stamps has left the organization to assume a new role at the state level.
Stamps is taking a new position as executive director for the Children's Advocacy Centers of Tennessee starting April 16. Carolyn Evans, director of Victim Services for Davis House, and Tara Tidwell, director of Marketing and Community Outreach, will meet the interim needs of the centers until the board of directors concludes an executive search process.
During his time as executive director at Davis House, Stamps led the organization to provide investigative and healing services to 4,691 children and their families in their four-county service area, which includes Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry counties.
“On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Marcus for his leadership and vision to grow this organization and help keep the children in our community safe. We wish him the best in his future endeavors,” said Chairman of Davis House Board of Directors, Mike Schenck. “In addition, his new position at the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Tennessee will enable Marcus to continue to support Davis House in its growth and development, as they assist all child advocacy centers in sustainability across the state.”
For more information on how to partner with Davis House Child Advocacy Center and help the children in the community struggling with abuse, contact Evans (carolyn@davishousecac.org) or Tidwell (tara@davishouscac.org) or visit the website at davishousecac.org.
