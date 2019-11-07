The Battle Ground Academy Lady Wildcats punched their ticket to the TSSAA D-II A Girls Soccer State Finals game with a 1-0 intense game against St. George's Thursday at Siegel Soccer Complex.
The game was played in the rainy muddy conditions with the temperature being in the 30's. The first half was scoreless as both teams attempted to get the advantage.
St. George's played hard and was able to get four shots in the half while BGA had five. But it was the second half where BGA pulled away with attempts as they had their advantage increased from 9 to 4.
And while the battle was intense the increased activity allowed Alyssa White to get free for the score the game-winning goal at the 30:21 mark of the second half.
This was serendipitous, as White had been injured most of the season and was cleared to play this week. She gave her thoughts on her goal and the team victory.
"It was good to get out there, and it was fun," he said. "I'm glad we're moving on."
BGA head coach Jan Morrissey gave her thoughts on the hard-fought game.
"Whenever we play St. George's it always comes down to the wire," she said. "They are such a hard competitor, always well organized and very well coached. So we always have to play our A-game when we play them. The girls knew that.
"This is kind of a new environment for this group. The younger kids have never been this far. It just shows the fight that they have deep down inside. This is the ugliest game I think I've ever seen. But I think it comes down to one mistake and one goal.
"And I hope they enjoy this but not too much. We have to get ready and prepare for the next day."
BGA will face their main WillCo rival and defending state champions CPA for the D-II A championship on Friday at 4:00 p.m. at Siegel's stadium.
"This is a pretty special group that we have," Morrissey said. "And the fact that we get to have most of them back next year is kind of cool."
