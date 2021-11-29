The State of Tennessee will remember homicide victims and support the families of those lost to violence in their annual memorial ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 2.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Nashville's First Baptist Church and will be livestreamed on the church's YouTube channel.
The “Tennessee Season to Remember” event will include a taped recording by Gov. Bill Lee, as well as remarks by former Tennessee First Lady Andrea Conte, who is also the founder of Tennessee Season to Remember, and keynote speaker Lisa Baker, whose husband Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker was murdered while on duty in 2018.
The ceremony will also feature a musical performance by multi-platinum award-winning songwriter, and vocalist Jill Colucci.
According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release, traditionally, families from across the state have gathered and placed ornaments on memorial wreaths which are displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol throughout the holiday season.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will see names of homicide victims read aloud, while the Tennessee State Capitol and Korean Veterans Bridge will be lit in purple to honor homicide victims.
The annual event has taken place since 2003 and is hosted by the Tennessee Board of Parole, Tennessee Department of Correction, the TBI, the office of Secretary of State Tre Hargett, the office of State Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, the office of State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr., Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs, Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, and the Tennessee Rehabilitative Initiative in Correction, with support provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Tennessee and the Davidson County District Attorney General’s Office, and victim's advocacy groups You Have the Power and Tennessee Voices for Victims.
