Sticks and Stones Axe Company held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for its new axe throwing business in Franklin.
The event drew dozens of community members including members of Williamson Inc., who welcomed the new addition to the Franklin business community.
The axe throwing entertainment business is another example of the popular pastime that has popped up across the nation, with customers able to rent lanes of caged cubes with a wooden bullseye target and hatchets that customers throw at the target.
"You can rent it by the hour or rent in advance, you can have parties, there are a lot of things that you can do here," Williamson Inc. Senior VP of Community Relations Nancy Conway said.
The business is co-owned by husband and wife Zach and Pam Graham, and offers fun with an edge, as well as providing safety briefings and coaching for customers. A variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are also on tap.
“Our business just got started just a little over a year ago with a mobile 20-foot trailer that we took around and people would get us to come to their parties and festivals, and we kind of tested the waters while we were looking for a space and luckily we found one right here in Franklin,” Zach Graham said. “We are very excited to be a part of Williamson County as a business, we feel very honored and blessed.”
Sticks and Stones Axe Company is located at 615 Bakers Bridge Road Suite 160 in Franklin, and more information about the company can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.