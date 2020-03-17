Milani Naik
Junior
Milani Naik, daughter of Purvi and Vijay Naik, is a junior at Battle Ground Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. She has been awarded with the Cum Laude distinction, Board of Trustee Scholarship and the Wesleyan College Book Award.
In her free time, she works a part-time job and volunteers at Williamson Medical Center.
Naik’s biggest passions are promoting diversity and the importance of inclusion and understanding. “Being a part of the small minority population in my school, it is important to me that everyone has a space to collaborate with different people, but also a space to collaborate with people you can relate with,” she said.
One of her top role models is her mother, Purvi. “She works so hard all the time to give me and my brother what we need, and I admire her determination and sacrifice,” she said.
Her favorite class at BGA is AP Language. She said the class has given her a new love for English and reading through discussions and analysis.
After graduating from BGA, she plans to go to college to pursue a degree in business with a concentration in fashion merchandising or fashion business management. Eventually, she hopes to become a fashion director or buyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.