Mitch Petzelt
Senior
Mitch Petzelt, son of Kelee Petzelt, is a senior at Battle Ground Academy and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of both the boys baseball and basketball teams, a member of Student Council, a Best Buddies volunteer and FCA President, among other things. He has won awards for his work with Mu Alpha Theta, National Honor Society and the All-District Baseball Team.
Petzelt said that one of his biggest passions is treating people with kindness. “I am passionate about treating people the way that I wanted to be treated,” he said. “It’s something that will always be a huge part of my life and it’s something that I would like to spread throughout the community.”
One of his top role models is his mother. “She has taught me everything and has instilled values that will last a lifetime,” he said. “She set a good example of how to be a kind and successful person.”
Petzelt’s favorite class at BGA is Capstone. He said he values the opportunity to learn about the world of business and make connections that he will need in the future.
After graduating from BGA, he will attend Lincoln Memorial University where he is committed to playing baseball. He plans to study finance and one day become a CFO or founder of a company.
