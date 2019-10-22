Kendall Scott
Freshman
Kendall Scott, daughter of Kris Fitzgerald, is a freshman at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is on the CHS Honor Roll and has perfect attendance. One of her life’s biggest passions is giving back to others. “I feel like everyone should have a chance of being something or somebody in this world,” she said.
One of her top role models is her mother, Kris. “She has taught me how to be independent, how to love myself, to put your best effort in everything you do and to never give up no matter how hard it gets.”
Scott said that Spanish is her favorite class at CHS. She said she enjoys getting to see the differences between Spanish and English.
When she’s not in class, she enjoys doing community service, participating in YMCA YCAP (YMCA Community Action Programs), and playing volleyball.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career in the health science field.
