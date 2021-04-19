Amariah Grigsby
Senior
Amariah Grigsby, daughter of Keith Grigsby, is a senior at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is on the Principal Advisory Board and is involved with philanthropy in her community. She said, “I enjoy making people feel good, love themselves, and just to maintain a healthy well-being. I enjoy being able to help someone in need.”
One of her top inspirations and role models is Gautama Buddha. She said she admires him for his passion for world peace and unity.
Her favorite class at CHS is Cosmetology with Mrs. Savasta. “Mrs. Savasta makes us feel more like her kids than just students in her class and checks in with us,” she said. “Cosmetology is never boring.”
Savasta said of Grigsby, “Amariah has been a student of mine for the past three years in cosmetology. Amariah is mature beyond her years. She is a member of Dr. Sanders Advisory Board and speaks so well for the students. I will miss her amazing attitude next year, but can’t wait to see what her future holds.”
Grigsby describes herself as expressive and independent. When she’s not in class, she spends most of her free time volunteering.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to enroll for two years at Columbia State and eventually work as a music producer or build a fashion company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.