Mike Sangster
Senior
Mike Sangster, son of Earnestine and Michael Sangster, is a senior at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
One of his biggest passions is football. “When I need something to take my mind off the real world football is there for me,” he said.
His top role models in life are his parents. He said, “They show me and my brother the definition of grinding and working hard for what you want.”
When asked to name his favorite teacher he picked Ms. Ashley Shults for helping him through the year.
Ms. Shults said of him, “Mike is an incredible student athlete on the field, and in our childcare, our youngest students think he is the forever MVP. He works well with kids of all ages from babies to preschoolers. He is respectful to everyone he encounters, and he has the kind of demeanor that will make him a very successful teacher and coach in a few years.”
Sangster describes himself as outgoing, a listener and a leader.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to go to college and continue his football career there.
