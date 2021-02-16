Ava Dodson
Freshman
Ava Dodson, daughter of Katie and Joshua Dodson, is a freshman at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She has been on the A/B Honor Roll for over five years and the A- Honor Roll for two.
One of her biggest passions is fighting for human rights. She said she especially focuses on the rights of LGBTQIA+ people, people of color, women and other minorities.
Her top role models in life are her parents and aunt, as well as Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She said she looks up to her parents and aunt for helping develop her into the person she is today. Of Ocasio-Cortez, she said, “She is a woman in power that stands for the people.”
When asked to name her favorite class and teacher at CHS, the answer came quick: AP Human Geography with Ms. Bates. “Although it is difficult, it has taught me a lot about studying, taking notes and time limits,” she said. “Additionally, this class has helped me make connections and understand the world much better.”
Bates said of Dodson, “Ava is a student that goes above and beyond what is expected in her classes. She is diligent, kind and an exceptional student that serves as a role model and leader to her classmates.”
Dodson describes herself as hardworking, organized and a perfectionist. “I always put my best effort into everything I do,” she said.
When she’s not at school, she spends her time working, and spending time with friends and family.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to go to college. She eventually hopes to turn her passion for human rights into a career and work in different countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.