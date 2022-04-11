Laurel Woodruff
Junior
Laurel Woodruff, daughter of Julie and Andrew Woodruff, is a junior at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is an AP and Honors student, and excels in English and History.
One of her biggest passions in life is working with children. “When I have time I work at CHS’s Cougar Den and help with activities there,” she said. “Watching them grow and learn is what I believe to be so wonderful.”
Her top role model in life is her grandfather. She said she admires him for his appreciation of art and his effort to always expand his knowledge of literature and language.
When asked to pick her favorite teacher at CHS, she chose Ms. Shults. She said Shults has provided her with support and always treats her students with love.
Shults said of Woodruff, “Laurel takes initiative with the students in the Cougar Den and works so well with the staff in there. She is always asking thoughtful questions in my Teaching as a Profession class and has shown both an interest in and a real aptitude for teaching. I’ll be sad when she graduates, but more excited to see the wonderful teacher she becomes.”
Woodruff describes herself as head strong and high strung. When she’s not in class, she spends her time working a retail job and at a daycare.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career as a middle school teacher.
