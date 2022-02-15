Ellie Caudill
Freshman
Ellie Caudill, daughter of Kathy and Tony Caudill, is a freshman at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
This year, Caudill worked to achieve a GPA of 4.17 and said that this was one of her top accomplishments thus far.
One of her top passions in life is working to slow the effects of climate change. She said she wants to help “preserve our world for future generations to come and to have a beautiful planet that we can admire.”
Her biggest role models in life are her parents. “They are kind and always are caring and understanding,” she said.
When asked to pick her favorite teacher at CHS, she chose her French teacher, Madame Kercheville. “She makes me excited to learn more and grow,” she said. “French class is such a fun and exciting class, especially with her teaching.”
Kercheville said of her, “Ellie shows up to class each day with an eagerness to learn something new and apply what she’s learned. She is willing to take risks in order to grow, and she continuously sets a tone of determination, curiosity and grit in her pursuit of proficiency in the French language.”
Caudill describes herself as kind and caring. When she’s not in class, she enjoys spending her time sewing, crocheting, doing arts and crafts, and drawing.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to pursue a career in fashion design.
