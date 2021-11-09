Ainsley Henderson
Junior
Ainsley Henderson, daughter of Sheri and Paul Henderson IV, is a junior at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is the Editor of the CHS yearbook and is strictly an A and B student. One of her top passions in life is learning. “Anything like picking up obscure historical facts, making sense of complicated science topics, and improving my writing or math skills always motivates me and makes school something to look forward to,” she said.
When asked to name her top role model, Henderson said she tries to emulate something from everyone in her life. “For example,” she said, “I look up to my parents and their constant strong and comforting presence.” She added, “My friends inspire me to just be myself and remind me that I don’t have to grow up so fast yet.”
Her favorite class at CHS is Yearbook. She said with her leadership role as Editor, she is challenged in new ways. She has to think differently and more critically. “I just love the process of making the book… interviewing, photographing, designing, writing, editing and working together with my own team.”
Henderson describes herself as hardworking. When she’s not in school or working at her part-time job, she participates as a member of National Honor Society, Centennial Gives Back and Mu Alpha Theta.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to further her education at either a community college or four-year university.
