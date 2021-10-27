Caroline Woodring
Caroline Woodring, daughter of Diane Woodring and Ben Woodring, is a senior at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Last year, she received straight A’s and was named the Student of the Year for Fundamentals of Education her sophomore year.
Her biggest passion is helping children. She said she loves helping them learn and grow and that they “always put a smile on” her face. “I hope that now and in the future I can inspire kids to be the greatest version of themselves,” she said.
Her top role model in life is Career and Tech teacher, Ms. Shults. “She is an incredible teacher and I aspire to be an amazing teacher like her one day,” she said.
Shults said of Woodring:
Caroline is both an incredible student and student worker for me in my Teaching as a Profession program. Always seeking to learn more about the teaching profession, she has worked in every room of our onsite childcare, served as a counselor for a camp for middle school students, and has observed in many general and special education high school classrooms. She is studious, dependable and full of joy. I know she will be an incredible teacher, and I hope she brings her talent and drive back to WCS to teach in a few short years!
When thinking about her classes this year, she said Work-Based Learning is her favorite because she gets to be in the field working with children.
When she’s not in class, she competes on the CHS Bowling Team. She has been competing on the team since her freshman year.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to go to college and pursue a degree in education. One day, she hopes to teach pre-K through third grade.
