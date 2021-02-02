Autumn Via
Autumn Via, daughter of Stephanie and Roc Via, is a sophomore at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Via is a straight A student and has a passion of science and medicine. One day, she said she hopes to work in the medical or science field.
One of her top role models in life is her mother, Stephanie. “She faces challenges in her life with little fear and always puts the well-being of others before herself,” she said. “Her strength and love for all people inspires me to be the best version of myself.”
Her favorite class at CHS is chemistry. She said she likes the topics being taught and her teacher, Mr. Bondy, makes it even better by pushing everyone to be the best they can be.
Via describes herself as driven. “I tend to set high goals and expectations for myself.”
One of her teacher, Mr. Jay Hedrich, said of her, “Autumn impresses with her critical thinking skills and her unassuming leadership. She is a great asset to our classroom.”
Outside of school, she spends her time playing soccer for both Centennial and a travel team. She is also the Student Council Class Treasurer and a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to attend college and pursue a career as a physician’s assistant.
