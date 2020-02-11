Isabella Peterson
Senior
Isabella Peterson, daughter of Shellie Peterson, is this week’s Student of the Week.
Peterson is a senior at Centennial High School. She is the Best Buddies President, and a member of Cougar Crew and the French National Honors Society. She also works at E. Allen in her free time.
One of her biggest passions is advocating for those in need. “I’m able to do so through Best Buddies and it truly is such a wonderful organization to be a part of,” she said.
Her favorite class at CHS is AP Literature with Mrs. McFeely. “I’m able to develop new ways of thinking while simultaneously being able to dramatically discuss literature,” she said. “It’s great.”
Her biggest role model is her mother, Shellie. “She is the most hardworking and compassionate person,” she said. “I’ve learned so much from her.”
After graduating from CHS, she plans to attend The University of Tennessee- Chattanooga to pursue a degree in interior architecture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.