Marquencia Jernigan
Junior
Marquencia Jernigan, daughter of Afrika and Marvin Jernigan, is a junior at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
One of her biggest passions is her education. She said, “I am passionate about my education because I want to set myself up for success.”
Jernigan is on the Honor Roll at CHS. Her favorite teachers are Mrs. Savasta and Mr. Desantis. “Each of their classes push me to excel in an enjoyful manner,” she said.
Mrs. Savasta said of Jernigan, “Marquencia Jernigan has been a student of mine for the past two years. She comes to my class every day with a smile and is eager to learn. She has such a kind spirit and is so willing to help others. She is such a bright young lady and so considerate to everyone she meets! What a joy it is to have her in my class!”
One of her top role models is her grandmother. “She inspired so many lives not only to thrive in success, but to believe in themselves when nobody else would.”
After graduating from CHS, she plans to go to college for a pre-med degree. Then, she plans to pursue a career as an obstetrician-gynecologist.
