Jeremiah Scruggs
Junior
Jeremiah Scruggs, son of Lakeshia Fitzgerald, is a junior at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
One of his biggest passions in life is football. He said his passion for the sport can't be explained— he just loves it.
His top two role models in life are his mother and grandmother.
Ms. Hicks is his personal favorite teacher at CHS. “I can express my thinking and what I believe in her class,” he said.
Ms. Hicks said of Scruggs, “Jeremiah is full of integrity and spirit. He pays attention and engages well in class. He is a student that always tries his best.”
Scruggs describes himself as strong and caring. When he’s not in class, he enjoys competing in football and wrestling.
After graduating from CHS, he plans to go to college to further his football career. One day he hopes to become a barber.
