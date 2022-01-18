Claire Holden
Senior
Claire Holden, daughter of Jennifer and Bradley Holden, is this week’s Student of the Week.
This year, Holden said one of her biggest accomplishments was working hard to be exempt from almost all of her exams.
One of her passions in life is art. She said she loves the way that it moves people and how it provides a way to express oneself. “It can show sides of you that no one sees,” she added.
Her top role models in life are the members of the South Korean boyband BTS. She said she looks up to them because “they spread a message of self-love, kindness, acceptance and self-confidence.”
When asked to choose a favorite teacher at CHS, she chose Mrs. Smith. “She and I have many similarities and I literally wouldn’t have gotten through high school without her,” she said.
Smith said of Holden, Claire is a great student academically, but what stands out to me is her kindness. She treats her peers so well. I often find her listening patiently to stories and encouraging others with her words. She always comes to school with a great attitude and is willing to work hard to get good grades. She is a delight to be around and I am so proud to know her. Someday, I’ll have her do my hair as she strives to pursue her cosmetology focus after high school.”
Holden describes herself as kind, cheerful, respectful and welcoming. When she’s not in class, she enjoys creating art, working on her cosmetology skills and reading.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to attend the Aveda Institute to pursue a career as a hair and makeup artist.
