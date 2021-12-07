Juliana Edwards
Juliana Edwards, daughter of Andrea Smith, is a senior at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a hardworking student and has been editor of the yearbook for two years.
One of her biggest passions is psychology. She said that she thinks it’s important to prioritize it so that “everyone can live a healthy and fulfilling life emotionally.”
Her top role model in life is actor and former professional wrestler, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “He has accomplished a lot while still remaining true to himself,” she said.
When asked to pick a favorite class, she chose Yearbook because of the ability it gives her to create something meaningful.
Edwards describes herself as passionate. When she’s not in class or working on the yearbook, she spends her time working her part-time job and making jewelry.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a career as a therapist.
