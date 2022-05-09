Colin Lane
Transition II
Colin Lane, son of Curt and Sandra Lane, is a Transition II student at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Lane works at One Generation Away and loves playing and listening to music. He plays woodwinds, brass, piano and keyboard. He also said he has a passion for learning.
One of his top role models in life is his father, Curt. He said values the time they spend building things together.
His favorite class at CHS is Transition II because of his teacher, Mrs. Jackson. “She’s amazing,” he said.
Lane describes himself as funny and kind. When he’s not in class, he enjoys participating in the Able Voices Photography Club.
After graduating from CHS, Lane said he hopes to secure a job with a fun environment.
