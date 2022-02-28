Neveah Gambill
Junior
Neveah Gambill, daughter of Steve and Karen Gambill, is a junior at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
This year, Gambill said her top highlight was maintaining an A in all of her classes.
One of her biggest passions in life is persevering. “I’m passionate about making sure that no matter how hard things get you keep on pushing and not give up,” she said.
Her top role model in life is her grandfather. “He has gone through a lot and he’s helped show me that you’ve gotta be strong and keep pushing on with life,” she said.
CHS math teacher, Sarah Shapiro, said of Gambill, “Neveah has worked so hard this year to maintain an A in Algebra 2. She has gained lots of confidence in her math skills and I am very proud of her.”
When asked to pick her favorite class at CHS, she immediately chose T.V. and Film. She said she has always had an interest in working in film, whether it be interviewing subjects or being the filmmaker.
Gambill describes herself as strong, courageous and powerful. When she’s not in school, she likes spending her free time making music and singing.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to pursue a career in television and/or film.
