Victoria Voronkina-Yitzchaki
Senior
Victoria Voronkina-Yitzchaki, daughter of Anya Voronkina and Yaniv Yitzchaki, is a senior at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She has done exceptionally well at CHS, maintaining a 4.0 GPA throughout high school. She is also a member of National Honor Society.
One of her biggest passions is competing on the CHS Girls Tennis Team. “I love the sport and enjoy cheering my friends on during their matches,” she said.
Her top role model in life is her best friend, Hannah. She said she looks up to her for her work ethic and how caring she is.
When asked to pick a favorite class at CHS, Voronkina-Yitzchaki chose AP Literature taught by Ms. Harris. “It challenges me and motivates me to exceed my potential,” she said.
Harris said of Voronkina-Yitzchaki, “I teach Victoria in AP English Literature. She is an outstanding student who never settles for less than her best effort in anything she does. I’ve been so impressed, not only with her writing and critical thinking, but also the kindness and respect she shows to those around her.”
She describes herself as understanding, resilient and determined. When she’s not in school or competing on the tennis team, she spends her time working at her part-time job, volunteering and thrifting.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to go to college to pursue a degree in finance. She would like to have a career as a personal financial advisor or chief financial officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.