Virginia Jarvis
Senior
Virginia Jarvis, daughter of Carolyn and Kenneth Jarvis, is a senior at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a hard working student, enrolled in all AP classes with A’s and B’s. Her biggest passions outside of academia are music and making people happy.
Her top role models in life are her parents. She said, “They taught me to be driven and work hard and to remember the importance of friends and family.”
Jarvis said her favorite class at CHS is cosmetology with Mrs. Savasta. “She motivates me to be better than yesterday and she believes in me to accomplish things when I don’t myself,” she said.
Savasta said of her, “I am so excited to see Gracie be the Student of the Week. She is such a joy to have in class. Her smile brightens my day! I love her sweet spirit and how she genuinely cares for others.”
Jarvis describes herself as outgoing and hard working. When she’s not in school, she likes to spend her time at church and hanging out with friends.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to go to Tennessee Tech University to pursue a career as a dermatologist.
