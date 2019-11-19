Sha’khyra Williams
Senior
Sha’khyra Williams, daughter of Avery Williams, is a senior at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She has been awarded for perfect attendance and employee of the month at work. Her biggest passion is helping other people. She said, “[It] makes me feel better when there’s something I can do for someone that helps them out or makes them successful.”
Her favorite class at CHS is cosmetology with Mrs. Savasta. She said, “Mrs. Savasta treats you like her own child. She always makes sure you’re happy and that you’re having a good day."
Savasta said of Williams, “She has been in my cosmetology class for the past three years. Her attitude is amazing! Sha’khyra always has a smile on her face and is always willing to help anyone!”
One of her biggest role models and inspirations is her grandmother. She said she looks up to her for her hardworking spirit. “She can be sick or be in pain and still continue to strive to do what needs to be done,” she said. “She’s always providing for my family and she’s just always there.”
Williams describes herself as determined, responsible and friendly.
After graduating from CHS, she plans to further her education in cosmetology and go to college to pursue a degree in early childhood education.
