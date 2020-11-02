Mert Duezguen
Senior
Mert Duezguen, son of Sirinsah and Guzel Erdemir, is a senior at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) and Science Olympiad. He also volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and plays soccer and basketball. He has a GPA of 3.77.
Duezguen said that one of his biggest passions outside of school is his family. He said he cherishes interacting and spending time with them.
His favorite teacher at CHS is Mr. Roberts, who teaches AP Physics. Duezguen said that while he tends to have great relationships with all of his teachers, Roberts is wise and helpful with physics comprehension.
Mr. Roberts said of Duezguen, “Mert has always had a great attitude. He works hard every day and is always willing to help others. He is genuinely a kind hearted student."
In his spare time, he enjoys working as a Robotics Institute Intern and as a part time CVS employee.
After graduating from CHS, he hopes to go to a private college and pursue a career as a neurologist.
