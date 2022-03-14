Owen Ring
Freshman
Owen Ring, son of Abram and Terry Ring, is a freshman at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
This year, Ring said one of his top accomplishments has been maintaining a grade of 100 in Algebra.
One of his top passions in life is art. “It’s one of the few things that seriously challenges me,” he said. He also has a passion for older technology such as cassettes and typewriters.
His favorite teachers at CHS are Jennifer Beasley and Eileen Loughman. “Both are very good at teaching and engaging students,” he said.
Loughman said of Ring, “Owen is in my first period class. He is so bright and helps his fellow students in class whenever he can. He will also come into my class during his study hall to help other classes with their labs.”
After graduating from CHS, he plans to attend college. As he is only a freshman, he is currently undecided on where he would like to attend.
