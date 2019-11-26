A’nya Brice
Senior
A’nya Brice, daughter of Lakita Crowder, is a senior at Centennial High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is a student worker for Williamson County Schools and said that helping others is one of her biggest passions in life.
Her favorite teacher at CHS is Mrs. Parker. She said she really values her kindness.
Brice said that her mother is her top role model. “She has my back more than my spine does,” she said.
Mrs. Parker said of Brice, “A’nya works diligently every day in class. She is always kind and compassionate. She makes people feel better by listening patiently and attentively, and genuinely caring what they have to say and how they are feeling.”
After graduating from CHS, she plans to attend The University of Memphis.
