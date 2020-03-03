Thomas Lankford
Freshman
Thomas Lankford, son of Julie Lankford, is a freshman at Fairview High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a member of both the boys baseball and basketball teams. He said baseball and his family are his two biggest passions. One of his favorite moments in his baseball career was winning the state tournament with his team.
His favorite teacher at FVHS is Mrs. Laird. “She helps me a lot,” he said.
One of his top role models is professional baseball player Derek Jeter. He said he looks up to him for his talent on the field and his character.
Lankford describes himself as energetic, athletic and funny-ish.
One of Lankford’s teachers said of him, “Thomas has truly been a student to watch this year. Coming in as an athlete, his confidence was high in that arena. However, since August, his academic growth, confidence and commitment to academic excellence is a force to change his future.”
After graduating from FVHS, he plans to continue his baseball and/or basketball career at an SEC school.
