Alyssa Wilson
Senior
Alyssa Wilson, daughter of Tammy and Toney Moore, is a senior at Fairview High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She has had excellent grades all four years of high school and has been accepted to Middle Tennessee State University, where she plans to major in animal science or animation.
One of her biggest passions is writing. “It lets me make a world of my own,” she said. She also loves art because of the relaxation it provides and the happiness it can bring to others.
Her favorite people on staff at Fairview High are Mrs. Randalls and Ms. Donna, the school librarians.
One of Wilson’s top role models is her grandfather. She said of him, “He is kind to everyone he meets and he feels that you should help anyone who needs it.”
After graduating from FVHS, Wilson will attend MTSU and pursue a career as a veterinarian or, as a second choice, a graphic designer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.