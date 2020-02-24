Heidi Kolb
Transition II
Heidi Kolb, daughter of Sylvia Wilson, is a Transition II student at Fairview High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She has been a member of the theater program for four years and is working to become a high school graduate. These are two things she is very proud of. She also works at Embassy Suites part time and enjoys spending time with her church group. In her free time, Kolb’s favorite thing to do is shop.
Her favorite teacher at FVHS is Ms. Harrington. She said she admires her for her niceness.
One of Kolb’s Transition II teachers said of her, “Heidi is a role model in our T2 class. This is her last year and she has gained/acquired many, many skills. She is a positive, loving student.”
Kolb describes herself as kind and positive. After graduating, she hopes to pursue a career in nursing.
