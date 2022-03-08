Jacob Clevenger
Senior
Jacob Clevenger, son of Melissa Delano and Lance Clevenger, is a senior at Fairview High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He competes for FvHS in soccer, wrestling, football and track, and also works with cattle doing livestock judging in his spare time.
One of his biggest passions is engineering. “It’s something that I’ve always been interested in,” he said. “[It] came from my grandfather and his inspiration. My development in math has also encouraged it.”
His favorite teacher at FvHS is Ms. Stephanie McGaha. He said, “She pushes me to my full potential and helps me through life problems.”
McGaha said of Clevenger, “Most people know Jacob as an athlete, and rightfully so, but he is the most complete student-athlete I know. He's truly a renaissance man, taking a wide variety of AP courses and playing in the marching band until this year, retiring only because his schedule was full as a result of completing the Capstone program. I don’t think people realize how hard he works to accomplish all he does; there’s just no quit in him. He's by far the hardest working kid I've ever taught. With his talent and work ethic, I can't wait to see what his future holds.”
After graduating from FvHS, he plans to attend The University of Tennessee-Knoxville to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.