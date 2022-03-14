Rosalie Mobley
Freshman
Rosalie Mobley, daughter of Elmer Mobley and Tiffany Wilson-Mobley, is a freshman at Fairview High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
She is the freshman Class President and participates in theater. This year, she is the manager for the school’s production of Cinderella.
One of her biggest passions in life is including others by making them feel accepted. “It’s important to me that people know they’re loved,” she said.
When asked to pick her favorite class at Fairview, she immediately chose theater. She said it’s always fun and entertaining.
Her top role model in life is former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Mobley said she looks up to her because “she bravely persisted to have her voice heard.”
Mobley describes herself as independent, passionate and compassionate.
FvHS French teacher, Patricia Fite, said of Mobley, “Rosalie is an amazing young lady who is not only diligent in her French studies, but is also a kind and considerate person. She is always willing to help others and can step into a leadership role with ease as needed.”
As she is only a freshman, she is currently undecided about her post-graduation plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.