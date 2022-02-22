Jacob Goldstein
Junior
Jacob Goldstein, son of Sondra and Steven Goldstein, is a junior at Fairview High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
He is a hardworking student as well as a FvHS athlete, competing on the Boys Cross Country and Track teams.
Two of his top passions are running and lifting. Since he started his running career, Goldstein said his biggest accomplishments were going to State for track and cross country.
His favorite teacher at FvHS and one of his biggest role models is Melinda Herman. Herman teaches Pre-Calculus Honors and AP Statistics at Fairview High. Goldstein said of her, “She always knows how to brighten my day… She pushes me to be my best.”
Nominating Goldstein for Student of the Week is FvHS government and economics teacher, Kyle Castles. Castles said of Goldstein, “Jacob is always willing to help and works hard.”
With a year left at FvHS, he is currently undecided about his post-graduation plans.
